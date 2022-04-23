Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,550

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,560 ($20.30) to GBX 1,550 ($20.17) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANFGF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Antofagasta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) price target (up from GBX 1,300 ($16.91)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,451.00.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

