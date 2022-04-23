ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,461,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after acquiring an additional 126,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in ANSYS by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 464,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,191,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $7.67 on Friday, reaching $276.52. 354,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,876. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.94 and a 200-day moving average of $349.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.75.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

