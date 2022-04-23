Anoncoin (ANC) Reaches Market Cap of $81,746.04

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $81,746.04 and approximately $11.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 84% against the U.S. dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 64.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

