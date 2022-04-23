Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADRZY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Andritz from €60.00 ($64.52) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of ADRZY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. 448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.66. Andritz has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.2328 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

