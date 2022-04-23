Analyzing Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) & Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) and Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Orbital Energy Group has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and Universal Security Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Energy Group -62.65% -56.39% -20.32% Universal Security Instruments -1.64% -6.24% -3.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Orbital Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Orbital Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and Universal Security Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Energy Group $82.95 million 1.43 -$61.25 million ($1.06) -1.31 Universal Security Instruments $17.52 million 0.40 $270,000.00 ($0.11) -27.91

Universal Security Instruments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orbital Energy Group. Universal Security Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orbital Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Orbital Energy Group and Universal Security Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Energy Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orbital Energy Group presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 763.31%. Given Orbital Energy Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orbital Energy Group is more favorable than Universal Security Instruments.

Summary

Universal Security Instruments beats Orbital Energy Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbital Energy Group (Get Rating)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the United States and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather; and provides services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors. The company also offers engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to the broadband and wireless telecommunication industries; enterprise solutions to the cable and telecommunication industries; and telecommunication services, such as various wireless service capabilities. In addition, it provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Universal Security Instruments (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors; chain, discount, and television retailers; home center stores; catalog and mail order companies; electrical and lighting distributors, and manufactured housing companies; and other distributors. It also sells its products through independent sales organizations and sales representatives, as well as through its own sales catalogs and brochures, and website. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.

