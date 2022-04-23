Analysts Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target at $55.71

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $34,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Xencor in the third quarter valued at $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Xencor by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XNCR traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $26.34. 218,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,867. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.81. Xencor has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

