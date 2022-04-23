Analysts Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT at $51.00

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,021 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $177,289,000 after purchasing an additional 839,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,808 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $156,993,000 after purchasing an additional 385,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,773,707 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $136,439,000 after purchasing an additional 147,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 393.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,355 shares during the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,460,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,639. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

