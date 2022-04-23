Analysts Set Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Target Price at $59.68

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.68.

STLFF has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

STLFF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

