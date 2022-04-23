Analysts Set Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Price Target at $160.35

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $114.71 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.88.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.