Analysts Set Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Price Target at $160.35

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $114.71 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.88.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

