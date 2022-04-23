Analysts Set Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Price Target at $12.75

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QUOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.74. 878,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,811. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $544.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after purchasing an additional 741,746 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 929.3% in the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,255,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 434,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,967,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 283,255 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

