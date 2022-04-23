Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Target Price at C$15.75

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTL shares. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities began coverage on Mullen Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target for the company. CIBC upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.04. 438,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,306. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.39.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

