Analysts Set Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target at $77.64

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIME. StockNews.com began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of MIME stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.82. 1,902,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,577. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.01. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after acquiring an additional 744,726 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,183,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 9.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

