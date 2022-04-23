Analysts Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target at $25.71

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of KRG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.40. 1,223,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

