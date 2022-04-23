Analysts Set Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target at $27.38

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 8.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 433,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,102. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $994.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $452.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.40 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

