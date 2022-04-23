Analysts Set Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) PT at GBX 77.50

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 77.50 ($1.01).

CINE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

LON:CINE traded down GBX 0.43 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 31.71 ($0.41). 2,509,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,387,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The company has a market capitalization of £435.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. Cineworld Group has a 12 month low of GBX 26.27 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.65 ($1.32). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 44.76.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

