Analysts Set AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Target Price at $157.93

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 215,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,925,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 42,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,938,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

