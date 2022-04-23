Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $1.03. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.34. 21,676,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,120,074. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $41.47 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

