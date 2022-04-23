Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $561.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) will post sales of $561.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $576.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $551.30 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $461.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($23.82) earnings per share.

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Nabors Industries stock traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.74. 123,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,029. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $207.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

