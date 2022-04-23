Analysts Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,428 shares of company stock worth $19,206,783 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $102.28. 1,026,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average of $92.88. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

