Analysts Expect Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of CYXT traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.02. 248,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,763. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

