Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $606.01 Million

Brokerages expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $606.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $604.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $607.90 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $551.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,331. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $76.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140,231 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 99.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after buying an additional 155,658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.