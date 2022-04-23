Analysts Anticipate Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.66 Million

Brokerages expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will post $8.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.87 million and the lowest is $8.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $69.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.04 million to $113.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $162.75 million, with estimates ranging from $140.20 million to $207.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $25.67. 108,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $814.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

