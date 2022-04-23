Analysts Anticipate Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will post sales of $34.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.12 million to $37.50 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $55.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $159.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $160.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $204.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.37. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

LGND has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.60.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.27. 133,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,776. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average of $129.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.