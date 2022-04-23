Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Copa posted earnings of ($2.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS.

CPA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $197,875,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 9,033.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 647,229 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 433,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 449,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 221,205 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPA stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.55. The stock had a trading volume of 259,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,475. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.16.

About Copa (Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.