Analysts Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) to report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.37). Carpenter Technology posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $331,000. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 18.1% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 27.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,610,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,604,000 after buying an additional 348,004 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 26.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.42. 344,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,503. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

