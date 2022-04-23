American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Cut by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,578 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $1,940,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 21.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,749 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

NYSE:AXP traded down $5.20 on Friday, hitting $180.54. 4,373,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.46. The company has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.