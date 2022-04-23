American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AAL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

