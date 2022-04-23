Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,708,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,817 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 4.17% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $139,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.64. 165,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.30. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

