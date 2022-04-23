AllSafe Tops 24-Hour Volume of $56.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $109,008.92 and $56.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

