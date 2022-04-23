Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.56% of Albemarle worth $153,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $6.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.64. 875,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,932. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.78. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 147.66%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

