Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $965.10 million to $1.13 billion. Albemarle reported sales of $829.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $4.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

ALB traded down $6.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.64. 875,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 147.66%.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

