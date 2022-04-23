Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given New €4.00 Price Target at Barclays

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFLYY. Citigroup upgraded Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.33.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM (Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.