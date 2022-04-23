Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.30) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.46) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.33) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.94) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.75) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.87) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of AF opened at €4.13 ($4.44) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.04. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($15.75).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.