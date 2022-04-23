Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,618 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,450,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,385,000 after acquiring an additional 962,754 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.32. 1,947,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average is $144.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.15 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

