Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

