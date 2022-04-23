Adshares One Day Volume Reaches $3.27 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $4.47 or 0.00011313 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $112.53 million and $3.27 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.86 or 0.00234801 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007661 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 25,151,636 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

