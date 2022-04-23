Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PEO opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

In related news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $86,471.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 37,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

