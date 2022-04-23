8PAY (8PAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

8PAY (8PAY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $49,966.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00047036 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.96 or 0.07438858 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,639.83 or 0.99722301 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

