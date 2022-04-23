$70.65 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) to report sales of $70.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.10 million and the highest is $71.96 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $55.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $292.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.76 million to $296.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $319.22 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $335.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGS shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

NYSE AGS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.19. 218,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 1,654.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 241,327 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 11.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 21.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after buying an additional 60,655 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 656.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 23,757 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

