6,376 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,819,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,200,098. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62.

