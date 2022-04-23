$58.56 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) will post sales of $58.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.74 million. Materialise reported sales of $53.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $254.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.97 million to $257.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $287.30 million, with estimates ranging from $279.61 million to $297.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Materialise by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Materialise by 277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Materialise by 412.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 33.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Materialise by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Materialise stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.00 million, a P/E ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Materialise has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

Materialise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.