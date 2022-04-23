539 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,864 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after buying an additional 1,930,803 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $561,142,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,436,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,312,000 after buying an additional 182,212 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,178,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,685,000 after buying an additional 404,887 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.99. 19,771,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,303,027. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $118.67 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

