$46.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) to report $46.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $51.57 billion. Chevron posted sales of $32.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $198.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.23 billion to $230.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $191.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.03 billion to $237.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.59.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,160,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,255,726. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.27. The firm has a market cap of $316.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

