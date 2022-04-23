$41.64 Million in Sales Expected for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) to report $41.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.37 million and the highest is $46.84 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will report full-year sales of $226.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $257.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $332.75 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $370.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rocket Lab USA.

Several research firms have weighed in on RKLB. Bank of America cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock traded down 0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting 7.71. 3,065,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,617. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.09. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of 7.51 and a 1 year high of 21.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

