$4.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.55 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $18.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.65 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $21.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna downgraded Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of WDC traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,257,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,390,000 after buying an additional 343,751 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,015,000 after buying an additional 162,490 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

