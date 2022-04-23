35,000 Shares in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Bought by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,855,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after buying an additional 60,310 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

STRO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 642,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $322.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%. Analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

