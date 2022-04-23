$336.18 Million in Sales Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) will report sales of $336.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.70 million to $340.00 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $281.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

FOXF stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.92. The stock had a trading volume of 215,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,534. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $84.82 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 105.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.