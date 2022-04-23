$30.83 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) will post sales of $30.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.49 million. Zynex posted sales of $24.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $159.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.62 million to $160.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $193.78 million, with estimates ranging from $187.25 million to $200.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of ZYXI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.03. 345,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,456. Zynex has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $279.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Zynex by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Zynex by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Zynex by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

