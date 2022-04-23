$3.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) will post $3.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.64 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $3.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $14.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.36 billion to $15.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $15.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,059,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,083,000 after buying an additional 1,313,231 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 92.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,251,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

