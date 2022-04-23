2,232 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.14.

BA stock traded down $4.10 on Friday, hitting $176.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,372,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,508,642. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.03. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

